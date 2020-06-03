AMC Entertainment Expect Net Losses of Over $2 Billion

AMC Entertainment shares were lower after the theater operator estimated that it would report a wider first-quarter net loss.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares were lower after the international movie theater operator estimated that it would report a wider first-quarter net loss on 22% lower revenue.

AMC shares at last check were down 5.7% at $5.27.

The Leawood, Kan., company's business has been hurt by the coronavirus lockdown as governments around the country have limited large public gatherings.

The company expects to report a net loss of $2.12 billion to $2.42 billion, compared with a loss of $130.2 million a year earlier.

It sees the adjusted net loss at $224.5 million for the quarter, compared with $101.8 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be negative $220 million compared with negative $49.8 million. Free cash flow is seen at negative $275.7 million versus negative $113.4 million a year earlier.

AMC Entertainment expects first-quarter revenue of $941.5 million, compared with $1.2 billion a year ago.

Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $962.5 million.

AMC is scheduled to release its full first-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 9. Analysts are modeling for a net loss of $1.52 a share for the quarter.

AMC shares got a pop last month on reports that the company has held talks with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report about a potential merger.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail newspaper reported that Amazon held talks with the world’s largest cinema-chain owner, which runs movie theaters globally under the AMC and Odeon names in the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, among other locations.

The two companies reportedly have held talks about a potential takeover of AMC by Amazon. However, it was not clear whether the discussions were still active or would lead to a deal, sources told the Daily Mail.