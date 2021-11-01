Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
As Economies Reopen, Where Are Consumer Dollars Going?
As Economies Reopen, Where Are Consumer Dollars Going?
Publish date:

AMC Stock Up; Posts Highest Ticket Sales Since Pandemic Began

AMC Entertainment said its October ticket sales were the biggest for any month since February 2020.
Author:

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report shares rose Monday after the world’s biggest movie-theater chain said its October ticket sales were the highest for any month since February 2020.

AMC didn’t provide a dollar figure. Movie theaters shut down in March 2020 thanks to the Covid pandemic.

As for overseas, “Similarly, October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC’s international theatre locations also were the highest of any month since the pandemic caused the shutting of theatres back in 2020.”

AMC stock recently traded at $36.80, up 4%. It had slid 7% in the past month as meme traders ran out of gas.

Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a report on trading in the so-called meme stocks.

TheStreet Recommends

The report examined the roller-coaster trading of meme stocks in January. It put the kibosh on conspiracy theories circulating on the internet, but it also said market dynamics should be investigated.

Those dynamics include gamification of stock-trading apps, payment for order flow and short-selling.

“The extreme volatility in meme stocks in January 2021 tested the capacity and resiliency of our securities markets in a way that few could have anticipated,” the SEC said in its report.

“At the same time, the trading in meme stocks during this time highlighted an important feature of U.S. securities markets in the 21st century: broad participation.”

Further, “People may disagree about the prospects of GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and the other meme stocks, but those disagreements are what should lead to price discovery rather than disruptions,” the SEC said.

Cryptocurrency Lead
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Up; Amazon Deeper Into Crypto

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs As Earnings Impress Ahead Fed Rate Decision

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax Rises on First Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization in Indonesia

Amazon Developing Language Translation for AWS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Amazon’s AWS Unit Looking to Delve Deeper Into Crypto and Digital

A Xpeng P7 all-electric saloon. Photo: Xpeng
INVESTING

Xpeng October China Sales Surge, Suggesting More EV Sales Momentum

Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Stock Drops as Three-Day System-Wide Outage Ends

Coca-Cola: We'd Like the World to Buy a Coke Zero -- or a Smartwater!
INVESTING

Coke Buys Full Control of BodyArmor for $5.6 Billion

Harley-Davidson Will Reveal an Astounding Number of New Motorcycles Over Next 5 Years
MARKETS

Harley-Davidson Stock Soars After EU Drops Steel, Aluminum Tariffs