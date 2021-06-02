AMC Soars Past $60, Halted by NYSE; Jim Cramer Says Stock 'Overvalued'

"The short-termers who think they are big shots because they hit GameStop and AMC -- both of which i said would go much higher -- are about to have their five minutes of fame end soon," warned Cramer.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares soared past $60 Wednesday, hitting a fresh all-time high that values the world's biggest movie theatre chain at nearly $28 billion, as the latest 'meme stock' trend continues to grip Wall Street.

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, however thinks the stock is now well into 'overvalued' territory, having risen more than 2,200% so far this year in the face of intensifying competition in the home streaming market and the impact of COIVD-triggered restrictions on public gatherings around the world.

AMC, in fact, posted a wider-than-expected of $1.42 per share, with revenues collapsing 84% from last year to $148.3 million, for the three months ending in March.

"AMC is fascinating, but now, at $22 billion, with 300 million shares traded out of a float of 500 million, it's obvious that this is a stock where the sellers have just had to go away," Cramer told CNBC's Tech Check program. "The meme people have two stocks, they have GameStop (GME) - Get Report and they have AMC, and they have nothing else frankly."

"They're bent on some sort of contest to destroy the shorts and anybody who says its overvalued is immediately a target, but I don't care," he added.

AMC shares were marked 92.6% higher in mid-day trading Wednesday to change hands at $61.70 each, before being halted by the New York Stock Exchange, after hitting an intra-day peak of $61.90 earlier in the session that values the group at just over $27 billion.

After trading resumed at around 12:40 PM Eastern time, AMC was marked 76.4% higher on the session at $56.41 each.

Short interest in AMC remains elevated, however, with recent data from Ortex showing bets against the group amounting to around 18% of the shares outstanding.

Short positions held since the start of the year, S3 noted, would have theoretically suffered nearly $6 billion in mark-to-market losses. AMC short sellers, Ortex noted, lost around $1 billion yesterday as the stock rocketed 22.8% even as hedge fund Muckrick Capital Management flipped an 8.5 million equity stake worth $230.5 million.

Cramer remains reasonably bullish on AMC's near-term outlook, however, even as he cautioned investors that the stock remains worryingly overvalued.

"What Adam Aron is doing is brilliant," Cramer said. "He's growing the company and has shares he can offer to buy any theatre chain in the world and I think he's going to do that."

Earlier Wednesday, AMC said it will launch a initiative called "AMC Investor Connect", a portal that will allow the its 3.2 million retail investors to 'self-identify' as stockholders and receive what the company calls 'special offers' and updates.

Last month, AMC said its largest institutional shareholder, he China-based Wanda Group, had sold its stake in the group "through normal open market trading to a widely dispersed array of buyers on the New York Stock Exchange" and that two of its directors -- John Zeng and Lincoln Zhang -- would resign their seats on the board over the next 30 days.

AMC added that no single entity having an ownership stake of more than 10%.