AMC Networks Misses Estimates as Networks-Ad Revenue Drops 11%

Shares of AMC Networks (AMCX) - Get Report on Tuesday were lower after the New York television network company reported first-quarter earnings that lagged expectations.

Adjusted earnings fell to $1.47 a share from $2.64 in the year-earlier period. Revenue declined to $734.4 million from $784.2 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.86 a share on revenue of $738.8 million.

AMC Networks attributed the net-income decline to a decrease in operating profit as well as higher expense. AMC Networks adjusted operating profit in the quarter was $222 million, down 24% from a year earlier.

“In what has been a unique operating environment, AMC Networks continues to generate significant levels of free cash flow and remains well capitalized with a strong balance sheet and strong liquidity," Chief Executive Josh Sapan said in a statement.

AMC has access to $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents through $704 million in cash and $500 million in an undrawn revolving credit facility.

The company also said that it did not have any significant debt maturities in 2020 or 2021.

AMC's five nationally distributed networks - AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and We TV - saw revenue drop 8% in the quarter to $567 million while operating profit fell 22% to $195 million.

Advertising revenue fell 11% in the quarter to $213 million. The decrease in ad revenue was due to "lower delivery as well as the timing of the airing of original programming partially offset by higher pricing."

AMC shares at last check were trading down 3.6% to $23.05.