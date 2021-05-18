Premarket Movers Tuesday - AMC, Macy's, Walmart and AT&T

Stock futures rose Tuesday with tech shares powering higher following a slide Monday that was spurred by inflation concerns.

Dow Futures Gain as Inflation Bets Fade; Walmart, Home Depot Crush Earnings

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 7.10%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose early Tuesday alongside other “meme” stocks as day traders renewed their bets on shares of companies they feel they can collectively move higher.

2. Macy's M | Up 5.43%

Shares of Macy's (M) - Get Report advanced in premarket trading after the retailer reported a surprise fiscal first-quarter profit as shoppers returned to stores.

The department store chain also raised its full-year guidance citing the building momentum it is seeing in its shops and online.

3. Home Depot HD | Up 2.04%

Shares of Home Depot (HD) - Get Report rose ahead of the opening bell after the home-improvement retailer posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings amidst "unprecedented" demand for domestic projects.

"Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as we continue to build on the momentum from our strategic investments and effectively manage the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects," said CEO Craig Menear.

4. Walmart WMT | Up 3.43%

Shares of Walmart (WMT) - Get Report rose after the big-box retailer posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit forecast after same-store sales blasted past Wall Street forecasts.

The retailer benefited from strong grocery and e-commerce sales.

“This was a strong quarter. Every segment performed well, and we’re encouraged by traffic and grocery market share trends. Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year. In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop," said CEO Doug McMillon.

5. AT&T T | Down 5.10%

Shares of AT&T (T) - Get Report dropped early Tuesday, a day after the telecom giant said it would spin off its media empire into a new venture with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report.