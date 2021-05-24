AMC Shares Higher After Solid UK Box Office Weekend, China Investor Exit

Re-openings, vaccine rollouts and a huge slate of Hollywood blockbusters have AMC on the move Monday, offsetting the impact of a key shareholder departure.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares moved higher Monday after its British cinemas recorded their busiest week of ticket sales since the pandemic, offsetting the departure of a key investor in the world's biggest movie theatre chain.

Oden said it sold more than 300,000 tickets for the week beginning on May 17, and saw strong pre-sale demand for upcoming films including Cruella, Demon Slayer and The Conjuring. AMC's smaller rival, Cineworld, said its re-opening weekend in the U.K. topped forecasts thanks in part to the success of the animated comedy 'Peter Rabbit 2'.

AMC's U.S. prospects heading into the Memorial Day weekend are also looking brighter, with domestic coronavirus cases falling below the 13,000 mark -- and the lowest levels since March 2020 -- amid a vaccine rollout that has put shots in the arms of more than 287 million Americans.

AMC also said its largest shareholder, the China-based Wanda Group, had sold its stake in the group "through normal open market trading to a widely dispersed array of buyers on the New York Stock Exchange" and that two of its directors -- John Zeng and Lincoln Zhang -- would resign their seats on the board over the next 30 days. AMC said it now has 3 million individual shareholders with no single entity having an ownership stake of more than 10%.

“Wanda has been a terrific shareholder of AMC for almost a decade. Under their ownership, AMC became the biggest movie theater operator in the world," said CEO Adam Aron. "Importantly, Wanda also has supported our reinvesting billions of dollars to upgrade and enhance our network of theatres for the benefit of moviegoers throughout the United States, Europe and the Middle East."

"I salute Wanda for the immensely constructive role they played in building our company, and want to express my sincerest appreciation and affection for their wise counsel and friendship," he added.

AMC shares were marked 3% higher in early trading Monday to change hands at $12.44 each.

Last week, AMC hosted a major Hollywood studio even that unveiled a series of summer blockbusters designed to entice movie-goers away from their streaming services and into theatre chains around the country, with further plans to launch a 'Cinema Week' event later next month.