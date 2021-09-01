AMC Entertainment Stock Drops as Macquarie Downgrades

Box office recovery is going slower than analysts at Macquarie expected, leading to a sector downgrade.

Shares of meme stock darling AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report were falling Wednesday after analysts at Macquarie downgraded the stock on their view that the recovery of movie theaters is taking longer than expected.

The firm is reducing its domestic box office estimates for the second half of 2021, 2022 and 2023, leading to the company downgrading AMC to underperform while maintaining its $6 price target.

"The company was able to avoid filing for bankruptcy during COVID by raising capital ($2 billion of liquidity at 2Q21) and refinancing some of its debt, but leverage still remains an issue," analyst Chad Beynon said.

Beynon also notes that the company's current trading level - shares Wednesday were down 3.7% to $45.37 per share at last check - is not reflective of the company's fundamentals as AMC carries deferred rent payments of $420 million in the second quarter on top of its annual rent expense of $1 billion.

The company now expects full year 2021 box office receipts of $4.4 billion, a 61% decrease from its previous view. The firm expects annual revenue of $9.559 billion and $10.612 billion for 2022 and 2023, respectively, declines of 15.8% and 6.5% from its previous view, respectively.

"Overall, we do not see the company generating positive FCF until 2023 and believe there are other ways to own the theatre space," Beynon said.

The firm says that there are many reasons why the domestic box office hasn't recovered like expected, including inferior products, shrinking release windows and COVID-19 restrictions.

This has led to weekly receipts that are still down 30%+ from 2019 levels.