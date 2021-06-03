AMC Extends Surge, Tagging Shorts With Billions In Losses, As Options Roar

Sophisticated options trading, as well as the potential for a game-changing takeover, suggest AMC's multi-billion rally is being fueled by more than just retail investors.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares powered higher again Thursday, extending a rally that has added lifted the stock nearly 3,000% so far this year while tagging short-sellers with billions in losses in the latest round of retail traders versus the Wall Street establishment.

Yet record high volumes in the options market, including sophisticated trading techniques that exploit volatility while putting minimal capital at risk, suggest retail traders aren't the only players responsible for the stock's staggering gains.

Nearly $40 billion worth of AMC shares changed hands on Wall Street yesterday, far outpacing the market's most-active stocks, as investors clamored to ride the gains of the world's biggest movie theatre chain following the exit of hedge fund Mudrick Capital and the launch of an AMC 'portal' that will enhance communication between CEO Adam Aron and the group's 3.2 million retail investors - while offering them free popcorn.

“During my five-plus year tenure as CEO at AMC, I’ve taken great pride in the relationships I have forged with AMC’s owners," he added. "With AMC Investor Connect, that effort in relationship building will continue apace even if our shareholders now number in the millions. After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them.”

AMC shares were marked 10.3% higher in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $69.25 each, a move that extends its 2021 gain to around 3,100%.

However, while many have dismissed AMC's recent surge -- which has added more than $15 billion in market value over the past seven days -- TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, has argued there are fundamental reasons behind the stock's incredible performance.

"What Adam Aron is doing is brilliant," Cramer said. "He's growing the company and has shares he can offer to buy any theatre chain in the world<' Carmer told CNBC's Tech Check yesterday. "And I think he's going to do that."

AMC's share sale to Mudrick, which resulted in the hedge fund's rapid exit on Tuesday, “will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theater assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities,” Aron said in a statement.

Options market activity also offers an explanation for the stock's meteoric gains, with volumes in AMC hitting a record high of 4.6 million Wednesday amid what traders described as a so-called 'gamma squeeze'.

In the simplest terms, a call option buyer has the right, but not the obligation, to buy shares of a company at a certain price at some specified point in the future.

He or she might think owning a call option on AMC with a $95 strike price when shares are trading at $75, is a better way to play the stock's momentum.

Options sellers, meanwhile, will often buy the underlying stock in the open market as its price moves higher, in order to hedge their risk, creating a virtuous, but potentially ephemeral, a circle of ever-higher prices.

Other options strategies, including the purchase of out-of-the-money calls, enhance the so-called 'gamma' trade and accelerate the purchase of shares in the open market as a hedge.

Short sellers, meanwhile, have paid a heavy price for betting against the money-losing theatre chain amid the Reddit and options fueled rally.

Short sellers are investors who bet against a certain stock by selling it by borrowing them from another investor and selling them on various exchanges or platforms in the hope of buying them back at a lower price in the future and pocketing the profits.

Wall Street pros argue that short sellers provide several key functions in the market, including price discovery and additional liquidity, while critics counter that some rely on "predatory" practices that can damage companies and wipe-out small investors.

Data from S3 partners indicates short sellers lost $2.8 billion yesterday, and $5.2 billion so far this year, in bets against the AMC rally.