AMC Entertainment Gains on Fresh Share Sale to Mudrick Capital

AMC Entertainment rises as the movie-theater chain turned meme-stock mascot pulls in another $230 million in fresh capital from a stock sale.
Author:
Publish date:

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report shares were on the rise Tuesday, gaining more than 7% in premarket trading, after the movie-theater chain turned meme-stock mascot said it sold 8.5 million shares of its stock for another $230 million in fresh capital.

AMC shares were up 7.85% at $28.17 in premarket trading after the company said in a filing that it had agreed to sell more of its Class A common stock to distressed credit-focused investment firm Mudrick Capital for a total value of $230.5 million.

Mudrick Capital owned 1.7% of AMC shares before the latest purchase agreement. Leawood, Kansas.-based AMC in December secured a commitment for debt financing from Mudrick Capital.

The move follows a pattern of AMC and its CEO Adam Aron taking advantage of extreme run-ups in its stock price thanks to massive waves of retail investors collectively encouraging one another to bid up the shares in an effort to unseat short-sellers, though in AMC’s case the stock has gotten a boost from a generally positive view that the movie-theater company’s worst days are over.

Why Jim Cramer Is 'Fascinated' With AMC, Meme Stocks

AMC was first caught up earlier this year in a wave of volatility amid a David-and-Goliath battle between retail investors using the online Reddit message board WallStreetBets to collectively push higher shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report as well as Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Report, BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report and others.

AMC shares remained entrenched in the spotlight Friday, surging more than 25% early amid a fresh frenzy for meme stocks, though gave up those gains, ending the trading day down 2.17%.

The stock last Thursday posted its biggest one-day gain since January’s meme-stock retail-trading frenzy, pushing its market value past $10 billion for the first time.

Trading AMC's Explosive Rally: How High Can It Go?

