AMC Soars After Raising $428 Million in Share Offering

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, completes an offering of 43 million shares at an average price of $9.94 a share.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report soared Thursday after the world’s largest movie theater chain announced it has completed the offering of 43 million shares it launched on April 29.

The offering brought AMC $428 million of new equity capital, before commissions and fees, at an average price of $9.94 a share.

The stock traded Thursday at $12.56, up 21.69%. It has soared 327% over the past six months amid optimism about vaccines and economic recovery.

The stock also has drawn support from enthusiasm among Reddit readers. About 133,000 Reddit interactions with the word “AMC" occurred over the past week, according to Facebook’s CrowdTangle data tool, Bloomberg reported.

As for the capital raise, “Bringing in an additional $428 million of new equity capital will immediately buttress and fortify our liquidity profile,” said AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron.

“The additional cash raised puts AMC in a stronger position to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead,” Aron aded.

AMC last week provided an upbeat outlook for the rest of the year due to the pandemic reopening, even as the company reported another quarter of big losses.

"We finally can now say that we are looking at an increasingly favorable environment for movie-going and for AMC as a company over the coming few months," Aron said. “This is the result of a successful and steadily growing vaccination program in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, especially so across the United States,"

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer called AMC a fantastic reopening story late last month.