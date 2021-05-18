AMC Entertainment Surges as Meme Stock Fever Returns

AMC and other 'meme' stocks surge as day traders renew their bets on companies they feel they can collectively move higher.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares surged Tuesday alongside other “meme” stocks as day traders renewed their bets on shares of companies they feel they can collectively move higher.

AMC shares were up more than 10% in premarket trading, putting them on track for an eighth straight advance. XpresSpa Group (XSPA) - Get Report, another favorite of Redditors earlier this year, was up 13%, while shares of retailer Express (EXPR) - Get Report were up more than 7%.

Shares of MicroVision (MVIS) - Get Report were up 3.36% after rising more than 8% on Monday. Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report, the poster child of the meme craze that first kicked off in January, was down slightly after surging more than 13% on Monday.

The gains appear to be powered once again by the collective voices of retail traders on social media. The hashtag #SqueezeAMC was trending Monday on Twitter, a collective call to proverbial arms to recreate the momentum that pushed AMC higher in January and forced larger institutional investors out of their short positions.

AMC also was the most-cited stock on online message board Stocktwits over the weekend. On Tuesday morning, $AMC - the way to reference the AMC's stock ticker on Twitter - had been mentioned 1,420 times in the past hour.

TheStreet’s Bret Kenwell analyzed AMC’s prospects, noting that investors aren't worried about the theater chain's debt or dilution.

“They want reassurance that AMC will be in a good position going into what they hope is a strong rebound from COVID-19," he wrote.

Further, “With additional capital raised, that assurance is being granted. Keep in mind, the company raised capital earlier in the year, too,” Kenwell said.

On May 6, AMC provided an upbeat outlook for the rest of the year, even as the company reported another quarter of heavy losses.

Still, with almost 400,000 shares traded early Tuesday, AMC was the most active premarket stock among companies with market values of $500 million or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares of AMC were up 10.04% at $13.35 in premarket trading. The stock has soared 55% in the past seven sessions, matching its longest streak of advances since July 2019.