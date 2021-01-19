AMC Entertainment Jumps After $100M Secured-Debt Issuance

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report jumped more on Tuesday after the movie theater operator said it was issuing $100 million face amount of five-year secured notes.

AMC shares at last check jumped 27% to $2.95. It has traded as high as $3.20 on Tuesday.

In December the Leawood, Kan., company had secured a commitment for the debt financing from Mudrick Capital Management, the New York investment adviser.

Interest on the notes is 15% a year, payable in cash semiannually beginning July 15. For the first three interest periods after the issue date the company can choose payment-in-kind interest at a rate of 17% a year. After that interest must be paid in cash. The notes mature April 24, 2026.

Late last month, AMC filed with the SEC to offer as many as 50 million shares in an effort to avoid a bankruptcy filing.

That filing came on top of 200 million shares it filed for earlier in the month.

The risks AMC noted include “our ability to obtain additional liquidity, which if not realized or insufficient to generate the material amounts of additional liquidity that will be required until we are able to achieve more normalized levels of operating revenues, likely would result with us seeking an in-court or out-of-court restructuring of our liabilities."

AMC has said it needs $750 million.

“And in the event of such future liquidation or bankruptcy proceeding, holders of our common stock and other securities would likely suffer a total loss of their investment,” it said in the filing.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a steep toll on AMC and other leisure companies as lockdowns have kept people at home and sharply cut into the companies' revenue. AMC stock is down more than 75% over the past 12 months.