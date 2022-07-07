AMC Brings Back A Beloved Promotion

Saving money feels good in a place like this, but there are a few caveats.

Is it really summertime if you don’t go see a big stupid-fun blockbuster in the movie theaters?

The past few years have been tough for AMC and other movie chains. Audiences have become accustomed to only seeing the biggest franchise blockbusters in the theaters, while waiting for smaller films (i.e. comedies, dramas or anything not featuring a superhero) to hit streaming services.

AMC (AMCX) - Get AMC Networks Inc. Report largely shut down during the covid-19 pandemic, and it’s been a slow crawl for the chain to return to where it was.

AMC is hardly out of the woods yet, and box office numbers are nowhere near where they were a decade ago. But you take your victories where you can, and it’s overall been a pretty solid year AMC. (It’s certainly had worse years.)

“Top Gun: Maverick,” recently passed the $1 billion mark, and “Elvis” was also a solid hit, proving that there’s still an audience appetite for non-superhero fare, while the word-of-mouth success of smaller films such as “The Northman” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has proved that there’s still life in the arthouse.

Plus, its Nicole Kidman-starring pre-show advertisement has become an unexpected internet meme hit, having gone, seemingly, from widespread ironic enjoyment to what appears to be sincere enjoyment.

So AMC President and CEO Adam M. Aron must be in a pretty good mood these days, because AMC is now in a generous mood, as shown by the fan-beloved promotion it’s bringing back.

What Promotion Is AMC Bringing Back?

AMC’s $5 Discount Tuesdays, were a staple of the chain for several years, but were put on hold once the pandemic hit.

But starting this month, tickets for any Tuesday showing at AMC will cost only $5 all day, plus tax.

Additionally, fans can purchase a Cameo-size popcorn and either a 21 oz. ICEE or a Cameo-size Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for $5.

So if you’ve been budgeting hard during these inflationary times, but you’re still curious if the aerial stunts in “Top Gun: Maverick” are as insane as everyone’s been saying, now is your chance.

“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic,” says Eliot Hamlisch, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, AMC. “As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theaters around the country.”

Shutterstock

But What’s The Catch?

There are three pretty big asterisks applied to the $5 Discount Tuesdays.

The first is that the promotion only runs until October.

The second is that in order to get both the discounted ticket and the drink and popcorn deal, you need to sign up for AMC Stubs Loyalty Insider program. There are several tiers you can join, but the lowest one is free.

And the third biggest caveat is that “premium experience fee” will be applied to any ticket for a movie in IMAX.

Other Ways To Save At AMC

AMC also has a few other long-standing options for budget conscious movie fans.

AMC continues to offer matinee prices for tickets purchased before 4pm or 5pm, even on a film’s opening weekend. But this promotion varies by location, and many cities don’t really have matinee times anymore, so check your local theater ahead of time.

Additionally, AMC continues to have its AMC Fan Faves program, which are $5 tickets for selected films, every day, with selections changing all the time.