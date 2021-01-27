AMC, Bed Bath, GameStop, Express: 5 Top Stock Gainers

AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Express and iRobot are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were sliding Wednesday ahead of tech earnings from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and the first Federal Reserve policy decision of the year.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. AMC Entertainment | Percentage Increase 225.60%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares were flying as massive short squeezes continued for select stocks with poor fundamentals.

The country’s biggest movie theater chain has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, which closed theaters for months and kept viewers at home.

2. Bed Bath & Beyond | Percentage Increase 39.14%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was climbing even after being downgraded at Wedbush and Baird, bringing the number of ratings cuts to at least four this week as analysts react to the home goods retailer's recent stock-price surge.

Trading was briefly halted shortly after the market opened on Wednesday.

3. GameStop | Percentage Increase 39.14%

Shares of video game retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares rocketed to a fresh all-time high Wednesday, fueled in part by retail investors in a Reddit-based chatroom known as "Wallstreetbets," where traders share tips, opinions and hype for the stocks they invest in.

An active thread on GameStop current has around 38,000 comments.

4. Express | Percentage Increase 271.38%

Retailer Express (EXPR) - Get Report continued its surge along with other heavily shorted stocks that have blasted off recently.

The company hired investment bank Lazard Frères to help raise enough financing to get the fashion retailer through the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

5. iRobot | Percentage Increase 18.75%

Shares of iRobot IRBT continued to surge as the consumer robot-product maker joined the club of heavily shorted companies that have skyrocketed since Friday.