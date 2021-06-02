TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

AMC Shares Surge Past $40 As CEO Adam Aron Lures Reddit Retail Crowd

AMC CEO Adam Aron said the 'Connect' portal will communicate with the 3.2 million retail shareholders who collectively own 80% of the world's biggest movie theatre chain.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report  surged to a fresh record high Wednesday as the meme stock favorite unveiled an investor tool that could give the group's three million shareholders significant influence over the world's biggest movie theatre chain.

AMC said it will launch a initiative called "AMC Investor Connect", a portal that will allow the its 3.2 million retail investors to 'self-identify' as stockholders and receive what the company calls 'special offers' and updates. 

Last month, AMC said its largest institutional shareholder, he China-based Wanda Group, had sold its stake in the group "through normal open market trading to a widely dispersed array of buyers on the New York Stock Exchange" and that two of its directors -- John Zeng and Lincoln Zhang -- would resign their seats on the board over the next 30 days.

AMC added that no single entity having an ownership stake of more than 10%.

“AMC Investor Connect will put our Company in direct communication with a retail investor shareholder base that owned more than 80% of AMC at last count. Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC," said CEO Adam Aron. "We intend to communicate often with these investors, and from time to time provide them with special benefits at our theatres. We start with a free large popcorn on us, when they attend their first movie at an AMC theatre this summer.”

“During my five-plus year tenure as CEO at AMC, I’ve taken great pride in the relationships I have forged with AMC’s owners," he added. "With AMC Investor Connect, that effort in relationship building will continue apace even if our shareholders now number in the millions. After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them.”

AMC shares were marked 30% higher in early trading Wednesday to change hands at $41.95 each, an all-time high that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 1,875%. 

Short interest in AMC remains elevated, however, with recent data from Ortex showing bets against the group amounting to around 18% of the shares outstanding. 

Short positions held since the start of the year, S3 noted, would have theoretically suffered nearly $6 billion in mark-to-market losses. AMC short sellers, Ortex noted, lost around $1 billion yesterday as the stock rocketed 22.8% even as hedge fund Muckrick Capital Management flipped an 8.5 million equity stake worth $230.5 million. 

Dalian Wanda's AMC Stake Falls To Less Than 10 Per Cent After Dilution, As Tycoon Wang Jianlin's Ambition Of Assembling A Global Media-to-property Flagship Runs Aground
INVESTING

AMC and BlackBerry Surge as Meme Stock Fever Strikes Again

Cramer: Bed, Bath & Beyond's Share Buyback Was A Waste Of Money
INVESTING

Bed, Bath & Beyond Advances Revamp Plan With Three New Owned Brands

Southwestern Energy Secures Another Credit Facility, Shares Climb
INVESTING

Southwestern Energy to Buy Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 Billion

Wait Time For Model 3 Drops To Two Weeks In All-important China Market, As Tesla Speeds Up Production In Shanghai
INVESTING

Tesla Recalls Nearly 6,000 Model 3 and Y vehicles

More Than 150 Hong Kong Stocks Halted From Trading, Most For Missing Earnings Deadline, In Test For Market Discipline
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on AMC, Blackberry, Zoom, Amazon

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Stocks Rise Modestly and S&P 500 Trades Near Record High

Abbott Laboratories
INVESTING

Abbott Labs Price Target Cut by Analysts

U.S. Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Amazon Gets on Board