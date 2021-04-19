TheStreet
Ambow Education Soars on AI Training Deal with Amazon

Ambow Education has expanded its partnership with Amazon to help improve the company's engineering courses and address growing job placement needs.
U.S.-listed shares of Ambow Education (AMBO) - Get Report on Monday surged after the provider of educational and career-enhancement services in China said it had expanded a strategic partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report.

Ambow in partnership with Amazon has launched artificial intelligence training for teachers.

At last check, shares of the Beijing company jumped 44% to $2.64. Amazon's shares were off 0.6% to $3,380.48.

The deal is part of Ambow's efforts to collaborate with prestigious enterprises to provide AI education and training for teachers, the company said.

Ambow Education and Amazon Web Services recently launched live-streaming courses on AI education and training for teachers to help improve their educational skills, the company said.

The cooperation will help Ambow enrich its emerging engineering courses to address growing job placement needs, the company said. 

Since 2018, Ambow has collaborated with Amazon Web Services on in-depth training courses.

The courses that the two companies are collaborating on will help teachers cultivate talent among students and design curricula, and it will create a shared platform for "innovative educational resources," Ambow said.

Leveraging Ambow's AI Panorama Digital Teaching System, the company will "regularly launch AI training courses and host various events for new skills, shared experience and project research," Jin Huang, president and chief executive of Ambow, said in a statement. 

"In collaboration with influential enterprises, we are committed to delivering effective education services that will closely integrate talent training and industry development in the AI space," Huang added.

