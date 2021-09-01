September 1, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Companies That Have Raised Minimum Wage to $15
Publish date:

Ambarella Stock Soars on Earnings Beat, Price Target Hikes

Ambarella takes off as analysts praise the company's second-quarter earnings beat.
Author:

Ambarella  (AMBA) - Get Ambarella, Inc. Report skyrocketed Wednesday after the video-compression and image-processing technology company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. 

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company on Wednesday were climbing 27% to $131.26 at last check.

Stocks Rise in First Trading Day of September, Nasdaq Hits Intraday High

Ambarella reported adjusted earnings $13.1 million, or 35 cents a share, up from $2.1 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $79.3 million, up 58% from a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the company to post earnings of 25 cents a share on revenue of $75.7 million.

The company also said that demand is high and that revenue could reach a five-year high for the current quarter.

Third-quarter revenue is expected to range between $88 million and $92 million. Wall Street is calling for revenue of $88.2 million for the quarter.

TheStreet Recommends

"While the significant industry wide supply-chain challenges persist, we expect F2022 to represent a major inflection in our business, and we are excited about our future," Fermi Wang, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Analysts responded enthusiastically to the company's latest results.

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon raised his price target on Ambarella to $170 from $150, while keeping a buy rating on the shares, according to the Fly.

Shannon said the company "beat its numbers handily as usual," and reported a blowout guide that demonstrates the success in its investments in security and auto.

Gary Mobley, an analyst with Wells Fargo, boosted his price target to $115 from $110 and kept an equal weight rating on the shares. 

The analyst cites the second-quarter results and "very strong" third-quarter guidance.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg raised his price target on Ambarella to $145 from $140 and kept a buy rating on the shares following what he calls a "solid" July quarter beat and "even stronger" October quarter raise. 

Ambarella showed "impressive" profitability and operating leverage, Svanberg said.

Chinese Tesla Rival NIO Targets Europe With Its Smart EVs As It Takes A First Step Towards Going Global
INVESTING

Nio Charts Suggest Caution After Disappointing Deliveries

Brown-Forman's Profits Pour In, Helped by Jack Daniels Whiskey
INVESTING

Brown-Forman Stock Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Dow Jumps to New Intraday High as Deal News Boosts Wall Street
INVESTING

Stocks Turn Mixed in First Trading Day of September, Nasdaq Hits Intraday High

Midday Report: Southwest Falls on February Weakness; Jobs Back Rate Hike
INVESTING

American Air, United Air Stocks Fall Along with TSA Screenings

Will the Force Be With Amazon? Jim Cramer Weighs in on the JEDI Deal
INVESTING

Amazon to Hire 55,000 People for Corporate, Tech Positions

DiDi Lead
INVESTING

Chinese Tech Stocks JD.com, DiDi Rise on Reported Union Plans

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

New York Expected to Confirm Governor's Cannabis Regulators

Uber Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: PVH, SunRun, Uber