Ambarella Stock Soars on Earnings Beat, Price Target Hikes

Ambarella takes off as analysts praise the company's second-quarter earnings beat.

Ambarella (AMBA) - Get Ambarella, Inc. Report skyrocketed Wednesday after the video-compression and image-processing technology company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company on Wednesday were climbing 27% to $131.26 at last check.

Ambarella reported adjusted earnings $13.1 million, or 35 cents a share, up from $2.1 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $79.3 million, up 58% from a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the company to post earnings of 25 cents a share on revenue of $75.7 million.

The company also said that demand is high and that revenue could reach a five-year high for the current quarter.

Third-quarter revenue is expected to range between $88 million and $92 million. Wall Street is calling for revenue of $88.2 million for the quarter.

"While the significant industry wide supply-chain challenges persist, we expect F2022 to represent a major inflection in our business, and we are excited about our future," Fermi Wang, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Analysts responded enthusiastically to the company's latest results.

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon raised his price target on Ambarella to $170 from $150, while keeping a buy rating on the shares, according to the Fly.

Shannon said the company "beat its numbers handily as usual," and reported a blowout guide that demonstrates the success in its investments in security and auto.



Gary Mobley, an analyst with Wells Fargo, boosted his price target to $115 from $110 and kept an equal weight rating on the shares.

The analyst cites the second-quarter results and "very strong" third-quarter guidance.



Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg raised his price target on Ambarella to $145 from $140 and kept a buy rating on the shares following what he calls a "solid" July quarter beat and "even stronger" October quarter raise.

Ambarella showed "impressive" profitability and operating leverage, Svanberg said.



