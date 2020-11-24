TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Video-Tech Provider Ambarella Rises After Results Beat Estimates

Ambarella stock was up after the video-technology provider posted third-quarter results that beat estimates.
Author:
Publish date:

Ambarella  (AMBA) - Get Report shares jumped on Tuesday after the provider of video-compression and image-processing technology posted better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results.

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company at last check rose 13% to $74.71.

The company's net loss widened to $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, from $4.3 million, or 13 cents, in the year-earlier period. 

Adjusted profit for the quarter was 9 cents a share versus 32 cents a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 dropped 15% to $56 million from $68 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of 41 cents a share, or an adjusted profit of a nickel a share, on revenue of $54.1 million.

Ambarella reported its earnings after the closing bell on Monday.

“Our AI vision portfolio is well-positioned for the megatrends around security, safety and automation, and the pandemic appears to be accelerating the digital transformation,” said President and Chief Executive Fermi Wang in a statement.

"We are announcing a significant automotive revenue funnel and providing a strong CV [computer vision] growth outlook. We have also recently added new CV customers in Asia, expanded our organization and strengthened our position in high volume markets with the introduction of CV28," Wang added.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities on hand at the end of the third quarter went up 3.1% to $423.6 million from $410.7 million in the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $56 million and $60 million. The FactSet consensus analyst estimate for the fourth period is $57.4 million.

Jim Cramer Reveals What to Watch in Best Buy's Earnings on Tuesday
INVESTING

Best Buy Lower as Retailer Closes Its 41 Stores in Mexico

The Tax Benefits of Your 401(k)
Sponsored Story

The Tax Benefits of Your 401(k)

Trip to Bermuda? That might just be tax deductible.
TAXES

9 Oddball Tax Deductions

cramer-today-th-1124
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Focuses on Janet Yellen, Speculative Stocks as Dow Crosses 30,000

Dycom Shares Soar After Beating Earnings Estimates
INVESTING

Dycom Drops as 3rd-Quarter Revenue Comes Up Short

Jeopardy GOAT Tournament Lead
STOCKS

'Jeopardy!' Champion Jennings to Step in as First Interim Host

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Crosses 30,000 for First Time as Biden Transition Underway

Wells Fargo Lead
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Rises on Double Upgrade, Reported Yellen Nomination