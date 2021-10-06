Amazon Stock's Twitch Hacked, Earnings of Streamers Exposed

Leak on the 4chan online chat forum seems to include source codes and creator payouts from the Amazon videogame streamer.

An anonymous hacker has attacked Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report videogame streaming service Twitch and exposed sensitive source code and detail on payments to content creators, according to media reports.

The hacker said the purpose of the leak was to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space,” which he described as a “disgusting toxic cesspool,” according to industry website Video Games Chronicle.

Twitch confirmed the breach and said it will provide updates when it has more information, Bloomberg News reported.

"Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us," the company said in a statement.

The hacker posted a link with 125 gigabytes of data to 4Chan, the internet messaging board supported by conspiracy theorists, according to Bloomberg News.

The leak also exposed Amazon’s development of a digital gaming distribution platform

The leak includes an earnings list detailing how much money Twitch has paid to streamers since August 2019.

During this period, it claimed 81 Twitch streamers were paid more than $1 million by the company.

