December 23, 2021
Amazon Isn't the First U.S. Company to Face Hefty European Fines
Amazon Agrees to Let Workers Organize More Easily

Amazon reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board that would make it easier for warehouse workers to unionize.
Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board, agreeing to make it easier for its warehouse employees to organize, as some of its workers seek to unionize.

Under the settlement, Amazon said it will provide notifications to its former and current workers as to their rights and will make it easier for them to organize in company facilities. 

The notifications will probably go to more than 1 million people, The New York Times reported.

The NLRB said the settlement is one of the largest in terms of numbers of workers in the regulatory body’s history.

The agreement resulted from six cases of Amazon workers who claim the company curtailed their organizing rights. Organizing efforts are under way at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York.

“This settlement agreement provides a crucial commitment from Amazon to millions of its workers across the United States that it will not interfere with their right to act collectively to improve their workplace by forming a union or taking other collective action,” NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said in a statement.

Amazon didn’t provide immediate comment to the media.

The agreement is important, labor experts said. 

“This can give an enormous boost to organizing at Amazon and at other large employers in the United States,” Risa Lieberwitz, a professor of labor and employment law at Cornell University, told the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon stock has gained 5.2% this year, trailing the S&P 500 index’ 25% increase amid concerns about valuation.

