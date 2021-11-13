Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Why Amazon May Not Be a Monopoly
Amazon Workers in Staten Island, NY, Withdraw Union Petition

Amazon Labor Union withdrew a petition to schedule a union vote for Staten Island, N.Y., workers after it didn’t gather enough required signatures.
Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report workers in Staten Island, N.Y., will need to wait a while longer to join a union after their representative withdrew a petition to unionize for lack of required signatures.

The workers' representative Chris Smalls, president of Amazon Labor Union and a former Staten Island Amazon worker, said Friday that he withdrew the group's petition after the National Labor Relations Board informed the group that they had not collected the required amount of signatures to schedule a union vote, Reuters reported.

The NLRB requires unions to collect signed signature cards from at least 30% of workers who are eligible to vote before it will schedule a union vote.

Smalls said that Amazon Labor Union is still gathering signature cards and will resubmit its petition as soon as it meets the 30% requirement. 

The union said it had collected signatures from about 2,000 of Amazon's workers across four of the company's delivery and packaging facilities in the Staten Island borough of New York City asking U.S. labor authorities to authorize a vote.

Amazon Labor Union in October filed its petition with the NLRB seeking a union election.

The union's setback is another victory in Amazon's fight against unions. Amazon in April defeated a unionization attempt in Bessemer, Ala., when it won a close union vote against the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

However, a National Labor Relations Board hearing officer on Aug. 2 determined that Amazon allegedly violated labor law and recommended that the April vote be set aside and a new vote be scheduled.

Shares of Amazon on Friday were up slightly after hours at $3,527.90. The stock closed up 1.5% in the regular session. 

