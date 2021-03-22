TheStreet
Amazon Italy Staff Reportedly Call 1-Day Strike Over Conditions

Amazon warehouse and delivery workers in Italy go on a 24-hour strike, pushing for changes as e-commerce deliveries surge during the pandemic.
Roughly 50,000 workers at Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Report Italy operations -- including staff at its logistics arm and independent delivery workers -- reportedly have gone on a one-day strike to seek tighter rules on workloads and on driver shifts, as goods sold online rose to record levels.

Reuters reported that according to data from Milan’s Politecnico University, goods sold online in 2020 rose 31% to €23.4 billion ($27.9 billion).

Amazon's logistics arm in Italy employs close to 9,500 staff in addition to an estimated 40,000 delivery workers, Reuters reported.

The 24-hour strike is taking place at several Amazon warehouses in Italy, including in Tuscany, Florence and Pisa, CNBC reported.

Workers, who end up delivering hundreds of packages a day, are demanding better working conditions in addition to a so-called COVID allowance, media reports suggest.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC that the company has already met demands set by trade unions.  

“The fact is Amazon and our Italian network of independent delivery service providers already offer what these groups are asking for — excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment. The unions know this.”

The Seattle tech and online-retail giant is also facing a union vote at its facility in Bessemer, Ala..

The 5,800 Amazon workers there have been vying to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. If successful, they would be the first U.S. Amazon employees to unionize. 

Sen, Marco Rubio (R-Florida) a few weeks ago came out in support of the attempt to unionize

President Joe Biden has also lent his support, saying workers there should be able to make their own choices about whether to join a union.

Amazon Workers in Alabama May Vote to Unionize: Reports

Shares of the company at last check rose 1.3% to $3,113.80.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

