Amazon Workers in Alabama to Face Second Union Vote

National Labor Board says Amazon 'essentially highjacked the process' and gave a strong impression that it controlled it. No date or format set for second vote.

Warehouse workers at Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Bessemer, Alabama facility will get another chance to vote to unionize after the labor board found the e-commerce giant's conduct interfered with the election outcome in the first instance.

The National Labor Board's Atlanta director, Lisa Y. Henderson, on Monday said Amazon "essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” as reported by The Washington Post.

Henderson referred to an unmarked U.S. Postal Service mailbox that Amazon placed in front of the warehouse just after voting started.

Henderson said Amazon "engaged in objectionable conduct that warrants setting aside the election." as cited in a Reuters report.

Details of the second election's date or whether the vote will take place by mail or in person were not shared.

In April, Amazon's Bessemer warehouse employees rejected forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in an election that drew widespread attention, including from President Joe Biden, who released a pro-union video in the days ahead of the vote.

In August, an NLRB hearing officer had “determined that Amazon violated labor law" and recommended that the regional director set aside the results of the April vote.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), welcomed the decision for a revote in a statement.

"Today’s decision confirms what we were saying all along – that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace," said President Stuart Appelbaum.

Amazon said the result was disappointing in a statement cited by The Post.

"Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU earlier this year,” spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement to The Post. “It’s disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that those votes shouldn’t count.”

Shares of Amazon were up 0.37% at $3575 at last check.