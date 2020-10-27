Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Workers For Holiday Season - TheStreet
Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Workers For Holiday Season

Amazon will hire 100,000 seasonal workers across the U.S. and Canada heading into the holidays.
Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report said on Tuesday that it would hire 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays across the U.S. and Canada.

In a statement the Seattle tech and online-retail giant didn’t specify job locations or exact start dates.

Full-time employees will receive $15 an hour working in Amazon’s operations network. Positions include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, and delivering customer orders. Other roles include operating robotics and working in HR and IT, Amazon said.

In some job locations the new hires could receive bonus holiday incentives.

Employees will be fully trained while following covid-19 safety protocols. Interested candidates can apply through amazon.com/apply

Amazon said that this year it promoted more than 35,000 operations employees.

Some 30,000 employees are working within its Career Choice program. The retailer invested $60 million in the Career Choice program to help people elevate their job skills through courses in subjects including, among others, aircraft mechanics, computer support and IT security.

Amazon's worker-safety measures include protective equipment, staggered and flexible shifts, enhanced cleaning, revisions at workstations, and in-house covid-19 testing capabilities.

At the same time, Amazon has been criticized for what workers say is its efforts to prevent them from unionizing. 

Last week, the company said that Prime members who shop at Whole Foods will get one-hour windows within which they can pick up their orders from the supermarket chain.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime who order $35 or more can select pickup windows that work for them after shopping on the Amazon app and placing their orders. 

At last check Amazon shares were trading up 0.6% at $3,226.75.

