Amazon Web Services Outage Disrupts Internet

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report cloud-computing division on Wednesday suffered an outage that reportedly affected several customers, including Roku (ROKU) - Get Report and Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report.

Amazon Web Services' status page says that its Kinesis data streaming service was “currently impaired” in the company’s U.S. East 1 region.

The outage was also making it harder to post updates to a closely watched status page, the company said.

Amazon didn't give a reason for the outage.

Adobe Spark said on Twitter that the outage "is currently impacting Adobe Spark so you may be having issues accessing/editing your projects. We are actively working with AWS and will report when the issue has subsided....We apologize for any inconvenience!"

"We are working to resolve this quickly," Roku Support said on Twitter. "We are impacted by the widespread AWS outage and hope to get our customers up and running soon. Most streaming should work as expected during this time."

AWS is the largest provider of rented computing power and software services, and its data centers serve as the invisible foundation of much of the internet, Bloomberg reported.

That gives failures in its services an immediate visibility that rivals like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOGL) - Get Report sometimes don’t face.