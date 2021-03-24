Amazon Under Investigation for Worker Conditions in Canada

Canadian officials have five ongoing worker investigations into Amazon warehouses, including a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in Bolton, Ontario.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is facing five active investigations from Ontario's Ministry of Labour related to worker conditions, according to a report, with two of the probes tied to COVID-19 protocols.

The other three investigations are centered on occupational health and safety issues, according to The Globe and Mail. The newspaper reported that the company's warehouse in Bolton, Ontario had over 100 workers test positive for COVID-19 at the end of last year.

Amazon said that the case numbers reported were not accurate but did not provide further numbers or details, according to The Globe and Mail.

Amazon shares were flat at $3,138.21 in trading on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Amazon was ordered to close a warehouse in Ontario due to a major COVID-19 outbreak.

At the time, a spokesman for the Ministry of Labour said that an investigation was already underway when the local public health unit ordered thousands of workers at the Brampton, Ontario facility to isolate for two weeks.

Amazon's warehouse conditions around the world have been under scrutiny in recent months.

Earlier this week, about 50,000 Amazon workers in Italy -- including staff at its logistics arm and independent delivery workers -- went on a one-day strike to seek tighter rules on workloads and on driver shifts, as goods sold online rose to record levels.

And in February, Amazon sued New York State Attorney General Letitia James, claiming her office overstepped its authority in seeking to penalize the company for what it viewed as pandemic safety protocol failures.

Amazon filed the complaint in Brooklyn federal court in response to the attorney general's threat to sue the company if it doesn't comply with a list of demands, including subsidizing public bus service and reducing production targets required for workers at its warehouses in the state.

