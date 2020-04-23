Amazon Workers Used Data From Third-Party Sellers to Launch Competing Products, Contrary to Company Policy: Report

The practice was referred to internally as 'going over the fence,' and contradicts past statements by Amazon.

Amazon’s marketplace practices are in the spotlight again, following a report that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report employees used information about third-party sellers to launch competing products under their own label.

Amazon employees have tapped into data on individual sellers in making decisions on whether to launch similar products under Amazon’s own private labels, according to the Wall Street Journal. And those actions run contrary to past statements by Amazon, including statements to regulators, that the company doesn’t use data from individual sellers to launch competing products.

Amazon shares rose 1.59% on Thursday to 2,401.00.

Former Amazon employees told the WSJ that they had regularly accessed data about individual sellers, skirting the company’s policy, and used the information to launch competing products with similar features.

One specific product that arose from this practice was a popular car-trunk organizer made by a small company called Fortem, with Amazon ultimately creating its own private label version based on detailed information about Fortem's sales and expenses, according to the Journal's report.

The practice was referred to internally as “going over the fence,” and employees speaking to the Journal said it happened regularly.

In statements to the press and to Congress, Amazon executives have denied that Amazon uses individual seller data to launch competing products.

At a Congressional hearing last July, Amazon's associate general counsel told lawmakers that it doesn’t “use individual seller data directly to compete.” The company has also pointed out that sales of its private label goods make up only a small percentage of overall sales on the site, and that it’s generally common for retailers to launch competing versions of popular products.

Along with several other tech giants, Amazon has come under scrutiny by antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe, in part over its dual role as both a seller and the operator of a widely-used marketplace.

“Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” Amazon said in a statement to the WSJ. “However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch.”

Amazon is among the leading beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic, with demand for online delivery extremely strong as millions around the world stay home.

Shares of Amazon are up about 26% year to date amid losses across all major indexes.

