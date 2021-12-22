Amazon Adds Jobs at Tech Hubs in Arizona, Austin

Amazon will create 2,000 new jobs in Austin and 550 jobs in the Phoenix area.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report plans to create more than 2,000 high-paying corporate and tech jobs at the company's offices in Austin, Texas over the next few years.

The new roles will support the company's growing operations technology, retail, business, and AWS segments. The jobs will include positions like senior data engineer, senior technical program manager, user experience designer, and financial analyst.

"Our continued investment is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,” said, site lead for Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub. “With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we’re looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents.”

Amazon Takes More Austin Office Space

To facilitate its plans to grow its Austin footprint, Amazon has signed on to lease 330,000 square feet of space at a new building being developed in the city. The new office space is expected to open to employees in early 2024.

Amazon has more than 3,000 tech and corporate employees working at its hub in Austin.

The company is also expanding its presence in the Phoenix area tech hub by creating 550 new jobs. The jobs will go to Amazon's hub in Tempe, Arizona.

The new roles will support Amazon's consumer retail, AWS and operations businesses.

“Not only do and have an incredible existing talent pipeline, but this is a place where people want to move to as well,” said , site lead for Amazon’s Phoenix Tech Hub. “We’ve experienced amazing growth over the last few years, creating jobs and economic opportunity for the wider community. We’ve already created more than 5,000 corporate and tech jobs in the area and we are excited to continue investing here.”