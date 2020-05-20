Amazon Ups Ante in Videogaming Space With 'Crucible' Launch

Amazon has upped the ante in its bid to become a big player in the videogaming space with the launch of "Crucible."

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report today launched "Crucible," its first big-budget PC videogame since it entered the business eight years ago and a sign the tech and online retail behemoth is accelerating its push into the sector.

The hero-shooter game, which has garnered mainly positive reviews, features a diverse cast of heroes, or "hunters," who battle it out on a "large, jungle-like planet in a sci-fi future," according to Wired.

The game offers a mix of features similar to other popular big-budget games of the same genre, including "Fortnite," "Overwatch," and "Apex Legends."

"Crucible felt like a charming, competitive, strategy shooter thoughtfully designed to incorporate the most loveable qualities of today's multiplayer games," Wired said in an initial review.

The launch has some analysts speculating that the Seattle company wants to become a major player in the gaming space along the lines of what it has done in other sectors, like books and music.

Amazon in 2014 bought live-streaming platform Twitch for $970 million, giving it an, large initial beachhead in the gaming business.

"If they want to go further into games, it makes sense that they will offer a streaming service and that they will want 'exclusive' games for that service," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter recently told CNBC.

Twitch is now part of Amazon's Prime offerings, and providing new and exclusive gaming could help boost Prime membership and revenue by attracting younger customers, analysts say.

Amazon's stock at last check rose 1.6% to $2,488 in a rising market. The stock has risen almost a third this year.