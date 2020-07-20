Amazon, eBay and Etsy Price Targets Raised in Jefferies Note

Amazon saw its price target raised by Jefferies and Goldman Sachs as analysts both had bullish notes on the e-commerce sector in a pair of notes Monday.

Three e-Commerce companies received a bullish call in a Jefferies note Monday with the firm raising the price targets of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, EBAY (EBAY) - Get Report and Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report.

Amazon's price target was raised to $3,800 from $3,100 while eBay's price target was raised to $58 from $52 and Etsy was increased to $125 from $110.

"Our analysis points to continued elevated top-line growth for e-commerce through June and into July, supporting our view that behavioral changes brought about by the pandemic has permanently increased online consumption," said analyst Brent Thill.

Jefferies is most bullish on Amazon and Etsy, as those two companies "are best positioned to benefit over the long-term from behavioral changes resulting from the pandemic."

In a separate note, an analyst at Goldman Sachs raised Amazon's price target to $3,800 from $3,000, EBAY was raised to $56 from $49 and Wayfair W.

"We expect more medium- and long-term outperformance to come from those companies with models that will benefit beyond the immediate crisis in the form of accelerated network effects, weakened competitive sets, and scale benefits to profitability," Goldman analyst Heath Terry wrote.

Goldman is most optimistic about stocks like Amazon, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, Paypal (PYPL) - Get Report, Peloton (PTON) - Get Report, Snap Inc (SNAP) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report as consumer behavior continues to migrate online amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"Given increased digital adoption over the last couple of months, the convenience offered by these platforms amid the pandemic, and a large number of retailer store closures & bankruptcies, the shift to online could remain elevated over the coming quarters," Terry wrote.

Amazon shares were up 2% in early trading Monday while eBay rose 0.7% and Etsy climbed 1.6%.