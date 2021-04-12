Amazon Unveils Aplenty, Private-Label Food and Snack Brand

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report on Monday launched a new private-label food and snack brand, called Aplenty.

The brand will feature hundreds of products, including pita chips, crackers, and mini cookies, as well as condiments, frozen foods, baking needs and more, media reports say.

The brand offerings will be available online and in-store at Amazon Fresh.

The Aplenty brand follows several trends that have developed amid the pandemic.

With people spending more time at home, snacking increased and so did the online purchasing of snack foods.

A JLL’s Grocery Tracker 2021 report said online grocery sales increased 52% in 2020.

Second, companies began developing more of their own private-label brands across several industries to maintain revenue.

Private-label brands are often less expensive than brand-name versions of products while being marketed as being high quality and from a parent company that shoppers already trust.

The Seattle online-retail and tech giant told Winsight Grocery Business that Aplenty “is on a relentless pursuit of deliciousness.”

Amazon said it developed its products under the “highest standards with recipes rooted in quality ingredients to deliver great taste without artificial flavors, synthetic colors or high fructose corn syrup.”

The company also told the publication its products are “rigorously taste-tested” and come with a money-back guarantee.

Offerings under the Aplenty brand include:

Twice-baked Parmesan, Garlic and Herbs Pita Chips

Small-batch Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Slow-baked Cornbread Crackers

Salted Caramel Chip Mini Cookies made with real butter and sugar

Honey Dijon Mustard made with stoneground mustard seed and real honey

Amazon shares closed Monday trading up 0.2% at $3,379.