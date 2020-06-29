Amazon's Twitch Temporarily Bars Trump for Hate Speech

Amazon's Twitch, used mostly for esports, temporarily barred President Trump from the platform for “hateful conduct” in his postings.

Amazon.com’s (AMZN) - Get Report streaming platform Twitch, used mostly for esports, temporarily barred President Donald Trump from the platform for “hateful conduct” in his postings.

Twitch said it had removed the offending content, reports the Verge, which broke the story.

“Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our terms of service and community guidelines,” a Twitch spokesperson told The Verge.

“We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules.”

One of the offending posts was a rebroadcast of Trump’s opening 2016 campaign speech in which he insulted Mexicans, saying the country is full of criminals whom it sends to the U.S. Twitch also cited remarks from Trump at his Tulsa, Okla. rally earlier this month.

The racist language that led to Trump’s ban is permitted on other social media platforms, according to The Verge. Twitch didn't say when the Trump ban will end.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report started flagging some of Trump’s content in May.

And the social-networking heavyweight Reddit on Monday banned its largest community devoted to Trump for hate speech.

“The_Donald” site on Reddit has more than 790,000 users who post content supportive of Trump, The New York Times reports. That influential community consistently uses hate speech as harassment, Reddit executives said.

“Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people,” Chief Executive Steve Huffman said in a call with reporters, according to The Times. “‘The_Donald’ has been in violation of that.”