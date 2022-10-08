Big Retailers All Have Different Holiday Ideas

As retailers get ready for the holiday shopping, parents seize the opportunity to buy early.

Holiday shopping isn’t around the corner. It's right here, right now, and looming recession and inflation fears have shoppers prepared to stock up on gifts early this year.

Typically, October has shoppers focused Halloween, but 2022 is anything but a typical year following the pandemic and the repercussions of it.

Shopping season has traditionally launched the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers have seen the writing on the wall and have made preparations to be ready for shoppers.

Big retailers, Walmart (WMT) , Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN) , have all taken measures to have inventory and staffing in line with the anticipation of the biggest sales of the year. The retailers have already started the shopping season early.

As Amazon has planned a second Prime Day in Oct. 11-12, Target already countered with another round of its Target Deal Days Oct. 6-8.

Shutterstock

Amazon Releases Its Big List

Amazon's Top Toys of 2022 list came out before Prime Days just in time for parents to take advantage of the easy-to-use list and discounts.

Amazon’s Top Toy List for 2022 is organized by multiple categories that can be filtered by age, a child’s favorite character, and categories like action figures or dolls, arts & crafts, collectible toys, building toys & blocks, preschool, games, STEM learning toys and more.

After narrowing down a type of toy, shoppers can narrow it down further by choosing a preferred price range. When it comes to shopping for children or gift exchanges, it’s a great way to quickly make selections and move on with your holiday shopping.

Walmart Takes a Different Approach

Walmart has been preparing for the holiday sales as well, but the focus is a completely different approach to the shopping frenzy. The retailer has launched Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play with the metaverse mega-platform, Roblox, which has over 52 million users daily.

“We’re showing up in a big way – creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” said William White, Walmart chief marketing officer.

Walmart Universe of Play will include games featuring a child’s favorite characters from Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Razor Scooters, L.O.L. Surprise! and more. The games will allow the players to collect virtual toys and coins, which can be used to buy their avatar virtual merchandise or “verch.” Players can buy different clothing for their avatars and get them gifts like toys. Possibly to parent’s dismay, they can buy their children a metaverse experience that produces no clutter around the house.

If you’re looking for a more traditional way to give gifts, Walmart also has a Top Toy List that it that was published Aug 30. Its list has Top Toys Under $25 featuring Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise!, Pokémon, Squishmallows and more. There is a section for Need for Speed with Hot Wheels, Nerf, Spiderman and Segway, as well as gifts for Gamers with Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony PlayStation games and accessories. Another section of the Top Toys List includes Playdate Picks including Barbie, Rainbow High Costume Dolls, Little Live Pets, Magic Mixies Rainbow Crystal Ball and more.

If early shoppers are concerned about needing exchanges or returns after the gift giving season is over, Walmart has already set minds at ease by extending return dates until Jan 31, 2023.

Target Partners With Toy Legend

Target launched its Target Deal Days Oct. 6-8 and extended its return policy for early holiday shoppers until Jan 24, 2023. Target has also brought in an iconic name to boost toy sales this holiday season.

Target has partnered with FAO Schwarz, the world's oldest toy store, to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the toy retailer with some amazing holiday deals. Target's Bullseye Top Toys list presented by FAO Schwarz helps shoppers shop by age, price, brand, character, learning type and more.