Amazon to Pay $500,000 in California Covid-19 Judgment

In what is being called a first settlement of its kind, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report will pay a $500,000 fine and submit to state monitoring for failing to notify warehouse workers about Covid-19 cases.

Bonta said that throughout the pandemic the Seattle tech and online-retail giant "failed to adequately notify warehouse workers and local health agencies of Covid-19 case numbers, often leaving them in the dark and unable to effectively track the spread of the virus."

"As our nation continues to battle the pandemic, it is absolutely critical that businesses do their part to protect workers now — and especially during this holiday season,” Bonta said in a statement.

"Bottom line: Californians have a right to know about potential exposures to the coronavirus to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Among other things, Amazon will be required to notify workers within one day the exact number of Covid-19 cases in their workplaces. Amazon must also notify local health agencies of Covid-19 cases within 48 hours.

The company also agreed to pay $500,000 toward enforcement of California’s consumer protection laws.

"We’re glad to have this resolved and to see that the AG found no substantive issues with the safety measures in our buildings," said Barbara Agrait, Amazon's senior public relations manager.

"We’ve worked hard from the beginning of the pandemic to keep our employees safe and deliver for our customers — incurring more than $15 billion to date — and we’ll keep doing that in months and years ahead."

Amazon's Covid-19 response has been a source of controversy.

In March 2020, the company fired Chris Smalls, a worker who led a strike at the online retailing giant’s warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island over safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smalls led a protest of workers who questioned Amazon’s decision to keep the warehouse operating despite news of a confirmed case of the coronavirus there.

The following month, Amazon workers at a warehouse in Romulus, Michigan, planned a strike to call for greater protections against Covid-19.

On Friday, Smalls, president of Amazon Labor Union, said that he withdrew the group's petition to unionize after the National Labor Relations Board informed the group that they had not collected the required amount of signatures to schedule a union vote.

The NLRB requires unions to collect signed signature cards from at least 30% of workers who are eligible to vote before it will schedule a union vote.

Smalls said that Amazon Labor Union is still gathering signature cards and will resubmit its petition as soon as it meets the 30% requirement.

