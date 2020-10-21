Amazon to Offer Prime Users 1-Hour Grocery Pickup at Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members ordering $35 or more at Whole Foods can select one-hour windows for pickup.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Prime members who shop at Whole Foods will get one-hour windows within which they can pick up their orders from the supermarket chain, Amazon said in a blog post Wednesday.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime who order $35 or more can select pickup windows that work for them after shopping on the Amazon app and placing their orders.

When they’re ready to pick up their orders, they check in using the Amazon app to let the online-retail giant know they’re on their way, the company said.

"While the covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online grocery services and prompted new customers to try services like grocery pickup, it’s clear that this offering will become a more permanent solution for many customers," the Seattle company said.

The tech giant claimed that the majority of customers who check in using the Amazon app before they arrive at the store wait just one minute to receive their orders.

Prime members pay $119 a year, or $13 a month, for their subscriptions. For that cost, they get free and fast shipping, free streaming access to movies, video and music, free online storage for photos, discounts at the company's Whole Foods chain and more.

In addition to grocery pickup, Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns can receive free two-hour delivery for items like toys, gifts, household products, electronics and Amazon devices, at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on orders of $35 or more.

On Tuesday Amazon said it planned to hire 1,500 employees at its four Amazon Fresh grocery stores that will open in Chicago suburbs.

Last week Amazon may have racked up $10.4 billion of sales globally on Oct. 13 and 14 at its Prime Day event, according to estimates from e-commerce website Digital Commerce 360.

That would be a 45% increase from the $7.16 billion of sales for Amazon’s Prime Day event last year.

Shares of Amazon at last check were little changed around $3,223.