Amazon to Host Small-Business Advisory Virtual Event Sept. 1-3

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report said Wednesday that on Sept. 1 to 3 it would host Amazon Accelerate, a virtual advice event for small and medium-sized businesses

Shares of the Seattle tech and online-retailing giant at last check were 0.9% higher at $3,109.22.

The event, which is free of charge, will feature Amazon executives, current sellers, and independent online-sales experts, the company said. Experts will provide strategies on how to adapt to the current climate, Amazon said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events have either been canceled, postponed, or conducted virtually.

"Although 2020 has been an unprecedented year that has challenged all of us in unexpected ways, small businesses selling in Amazon’s store have risen to the challenge and seen record sales growth," the company said in a statement.

In a recent 12-month period, Amazon said, "U.S. [small and medium-size businesses] sold more than 3.4 billion products in our stores."

Amazon Accelerate is intended for both existing Amazon sellers looking to continue to grow their businesses and small firms that are considering going digital and selling online for the first time.

The three-day event will feature 60 sessions and include breakout sessions, panels, lightning talks, and live Q&A with Amazon experts.

Sessions will be customized for new and existing sellers, Amazon said.

Attendees who are new to selling online will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of sellers on "Growing to a $1 Million Business," or a 15-minute talk on "Creating Great Listings."

Experienced Amazon sellers can attend in-depth sessions such as "Responding to Changes in Consumer Demand" or "Optimizing Your Marketing."

"Amazon is privileged to partner with a large, vibrant community of small business sellers," Jeff Wilke, chief executive of worldwide consumer at Amazon, said in the company statement.

"Amazon Accelerate will help these entrepreneurial organizations find new ways to serve customers, grow, and expand."

In addition to Wilke, among those scheduled to speak at the event are Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion, and Devesh Mishra, vice president of supply chain.