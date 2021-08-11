TheStreet home
Is Amazon Coronavirus-Proof?
Amazon Plans to Build Six Fulfillment Facilities in Florida

Amazon plans to build at least one 630,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center in Tallahassee, Fla., as part of its expansion in the state.
Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report announced plans for a new robotics fulfillment center in Tallahassee, Fla., as part of a plan to build six new facilities in the state to expand its delivery and supply chain. 

The 630,000-square-foot facility will create 1,000 new jobs for humans, even as the facility is staffed with robots doing the heavy lifting. 

The human employees will "pick, pack and ship small items," like books and toys to customers. The facility is slated to open in Tallahassee in late 2022. 

The jobs will feature benefits and opportunities "to engage with advanced robotics," the company said.

Amazon said the new fulfillment centers will "power the last mile" of the company's order process as it looks to deliver products even faster than it already does.

Amazon shares on Wednesday were down slightly 0.9% to $3,290 at last check.

The company has created more than 52,000 full-time jobs in the Sunshine State and invested more than $18 billion in Florida since 2010, Amazon said. 

The company announced a new fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., a week ago.

Last month, Amazon shares tumbled after the online retail giant posted earnings that were better than expected but sales that missed analysts’ forecasts as well as weak guidance for the third quarter.

Amazon posted earnings of $15.12 a share, 46% higher than the $10.30 a share it earned a year ago and ahead of FactSet consensus forecasts of $12.30 a share.

Revenue came in at $113.1 billion, up 27% from a year ago but still below analysts' estimates of $115.2 billion. Operating expenses were up 26.9% at $105.4 million.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells A? Learn more now.

