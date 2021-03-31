Amazon to Return to 'Office Centric' Culture in U.S. by Fall

Amazon wants workers to trickle back into their corporate offices over the summer.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report will have its employees return to an "office-centric" work culture as its baseline by the early fall, with workers trickling in over the summer in the U.S.

The timeline for returning to different offices will vary by infection and vaccination rates, according to a company memo Tuesday. Amazon has about 800,000 employees in the U.S.

"Over the past year, teams have done incredible work under difficult circumstances, and we’ve learned a lot about the pros and cons of remote work." Amazon said.

"We look forward to the day in the not-too-distant future when we can again invent together -- safely and in person -- on behalf of customers."

In many parts of Asia, Amazon's employees are already back in the office.

Meanwhile in Europe, the company expects a return to in-person working to take longer due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across the continent.

Read More: Amazon Union-Vote Count Could Take Days

Amazon is under as many as five investigations in Canada due to worker conditions, according to a report, with two of the probes tied to COVID-19 protocols.

The other three investigations center on occupational health and safety issues, according to The Globe and Mail.

The newspaper reported that the company's warehouse in Bolton, Ontario, saw more than 100 workers test positive for COVID-19 at the end of last year.

In February, Amazon sued New York State Attorney General Letitia James, claiming her office overstepped its authority in seeking to penalize the company for what it viewed as pandemic safety protocol failures.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.