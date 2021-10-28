Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Amazon.com's stock has been range-bound for more than a year, as worries about reopenings, supply chain issues and a CEO transition weigh on shares.

That might spell a relatively low bar as the e-commerce and cloud giant delivers its Q3 report on Thursday afternoon. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Amazon to post Q3 revenue of $111.51 billion (up 16% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $8.90 (down 28% due to high spending).

Amazon typically shares revenue and operating income guidance in its earnings reports. For seasonally big Q4, the revenue consensus is at $142.17 billion (up 13%) and GAAP operating income of $7.71 billion (up 5%).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money's tech columnist, will be live-blogging Amazon's report, which is expected shortly after the bell, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browsers for updates.

5:01 PM ET: I'm taking a short break, but will be back to cover Amazon's Q3 call, which kicks off at 5:30 PM ET.

Shares are currently down 3.8% after hours to $3,315 after Amazon missed Q3 estimates and issued below-consensus Q4 guidance, while disclosing lower-than-expected e-commerce revenue and better-than-expected AWS revenue.

4:56 PM ET: As usual, Amazon's earnings release includes dozens of promotional bullet points. A few disclosures within the bullet points that stand out:

- AWS now has 81 global availability zones, with plans to launch 24 more

- In the 12 months ending Aug. 31, 3.8B products were sold on Amazon by U.S. sellers

- Amazon's Prime same-day delivery services are now offered in 15 cities and cover 3M items

4:51 PM ET: A look at Amazon's recent quarterly performance by revenue stream. The e-commerce-related revenue streams have all seen forex-neutral growth slow amid reopenings and tougher comps. AWS, on the other hand, has seen growth accelerate meaningfully.

4:44 PM ET: Amazon ended Q3 with $84.4B in cash/marketable securities and $31.8B in debt.

The unearned revenue balance, which among other things includes Prime subscription revenue that hasn't yet been recognized, rose by ~$300M Q/Q to $11B.

4:40 PM ET: Amazon's Q3 operating expenses:

Fulfillment +26% Y/Y to $18.5B

Tech/content +31% to $14.4B

Marketing +47% to $8.1B

G&A +29% to $2.15B

4:37 PM ET: In addition to headcount, Amazon continues investing heavily in warehouse/logistics capex.

Purchases of property and equipment (driven by warehouse/logistics investments) rose 42% Y/Y to a whopping $15.75B. By contrast, Spending on property and equipment via finance leases and build-to-suit arrangements (driven more by AWS capex) fell 12% to $3.47B.

4:31 PM ET: Amazon's stock is now down 5.4% AH, a decline that leaves its shares roughly flat YTD and 14% below their early-July high.

4:28 PM ET: Here's the Q3 release, for those interested.

4:26 PM ET: Amazon continues hiring aggressively: The company ended Q3 with 1,468,000 full-time and part-time employees, up 10% Q/Q and 39% Y/Y. Look for headcount to surge again in Q4 as Amazon ramps hiring ahead of the holiday season.

4:21 PM ET: With revenue growth slowing, Amazon's paid unit sales rose just 8% Y/Y, down from Q2's 15% clip. Shipping costs rose 20%, after having risen 30% in Q2.

56% of Amazon's unit sales came from marketplace sellers, even with Q2 and up from 54% a year ago.

4:19 PM ET: Amazon's sales mix continued shifting strongly towards higher-margin services revenue streams. That helped it post a Q3 GAAP gross margin of 43.2% (up from 40.7% a year ago and above a 42.1% consensus) in spite of cost headwinds and surging depreciation expenses caused by heavy capex.

4:16 PM ET: Amazon's Q3 sales by revenue stream:

Online Stores (direct e-commerce) +3% Y/Y to $49.94B, below a $51.34B consensus

Physical Stores (dominated by Whole Foods) +13% to $4.27B, above a $4.1B consensus

Seller Services +19% to $24.25B, above a $24.19B consensus

Subscription Services +24% to $8.15B, above an $8.04B consensus

Other revenue (dominated by ads) +50% to $8.09B, below an $8.26B consensus

4:11 PM ET: North American op. income fell to $880M from a year-ago level of $2.25B, amid aggressive spending and inflationary headwinds, and International posted a $911M op. loss after producing $407M in op. income a year ago.

On the other hand, AWS op. income rose 38% to $4.88B, nearly matching revenue growth.

4:09 PM ET: Amazon's Q3 segment performance:

North America revenue +10% Y/Y to $65.56B, below a $67.12B consensus.

International revenue +16% to $29.15B (15% exc. forex), below a $29.62B consensus.

AWS revenue +39% to $16.11B, above a $15.52B consensus.

4:06 PM ET: Amazon: "In the fourth quarter, we expect to incur several billion dollars of additional costs in our Consumer business as we manage through labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs—all while doing whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season."

4:04 PM ET: Amazon's stock is down 4.3% after hours.

4:04 PM ET: For Q4, Amazon is guiding for revenue of $130B-$140B, below a $142.17B consensus.

Op. income is guided to be in a range of breakeven to $3 billion, below a $7.71 billion consensus.

4:02 PM ET: Results are out. Amazon reports Q3 revenue of $110.81B, below a $111.55B consensus. GAAP EPS of $6.12 misses an $8.90 consensus.

4:01 PM ET: The Q3 report should be out any minute.

3:58 PM ET: Amazon's stock is up 1.5% today heading into its Q3 report, amid a 1.3% Nasdaq gain. Nonetheless, shares are only up 6% YTD (this compares with a 20% Nasdaq gain). And with investors already on edge about the impact of reopenings, supply chain issues and cost inflation, pre-earnings expectations look subdued.

3:53 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Amazon to post Q3 revenue of $111.55B (+16% Y/Y and near the high end of Amazon's guidance range) and GAAP EPS of $8.90.

For Q4, the consensus is for Amazon to guide for revenue of $142.17B and GAAP op. income of $7.71B

3:51 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Amazon's Q3 report and call.