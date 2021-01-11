TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon Sued by Parler After Site Is Removed From Servers, Shuts

Amazon was sued by the right-wing website Parler, which shut after the tech giant took it off its servers.
Social-media company Parler, popular among right-wing users, sued Amazon AMZN after the Seattle tech giant's web-services cloud-hosting service dropped the platform just before midnight U.S. Pacific Time Sunday.

In an action filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle Parler, Henderson, Nev., claimed that the move broke antitrust law and violated the two companies’ contract. Parler wants a judge to order Amazon to restore its platform.

“AWS’ decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus,” the suit states. “It is also apparently designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter.”  (TWTR) - Get Report

Amazon said it suspended Parler because the platform was full of incendiary content suggesting violence. The Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and Google  (GOOGL) - Get Report app stores dropped Parler over the weekend.

Amazon’s stock recently traded at $3,125.19, down 1.8%. It has jumped 65% over the past year. 

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari puts fair value at $3,630.

“Amazon's disruption of the retail industry is well documented, but it continues to find ways to evolve,” he wrote last month. \

“Its operational efficiency, network effect, and a brand intangible asset give its marketplaces sustainable competitive advantages that few, if any, traditional retailers can match.”

Further, “the combination of competitive pricing, unparalleled logistics capabilities and speed, and high-level customer service makes Amazon an increasingly vital distribution channel for consumer brands (especially in light of covid-19 operating restrictions hindering physical retailers),” Akbari said.

“Even with more retailers looking to expand online, we believe Amazon will maintain its consumer proposition through expedited Prime shipping, an expanding digital content library, and new customer services.”

