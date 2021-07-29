Amazon Stock Tumbles After Rare Revenue Miss Under New CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon posted a 27.2% increase in overall revenues, but the $113.1 billion total came in shy of Wall Street forecasts.

Amazon Inc (AMZN) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday as Prime Day and Web Services boosted its bottom line, but overall revenues fell shy of Wall Street forecasts, sending shares sharply lower in after-hours trading.

Amazon said net income for the three months ending in March was pegged at $15.12 per share, more than 46% higher than last year's $10.30 total and smashing the Street consensus forecast of $12.30 per share.

Group revenues, Amazon said, surged 27.2% from last year to $113.1 billion, but came in shy of analysts' estimates of a $115.2 billion tally. Operating expenses were up 26.9% at 105.4 million, Amazon said.

Looking into the current quarter, Amazon said it sees operating income of between $3.5 billion to $6 billion on revenues in the range of $106 billion to $112 billion, compared to the Refinitiv forecast of $118.9 billion.

“Over the past 18 months, our consumer business has been called on to deliver an unprecedented number of items, including PPE, food, and other products that helped communities around the world cope with the difficult circumstances of the pandemic," said new CEO Andy Jassy. "At the same time, AWS has helped so many businesses and governments maintain business continuity, and we’ve seen AWS growth reaccelerate as more companies bring forward plans to transform their businesses and move to the cloud.

“Thank you to all of our passionate, innovative, mission-driven employees around the world for continuing to stay focused on delivering for customers—I am very excited to work with you as we invent and build for the future,” he added.

Amazon shares were marked 6.4% lower in extended hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $3,368.00, a move that would trim the stock's year-to-date gain to around 3.8%.

Amazon Web Services, the group's market-leading cloud business, saw net sales rise 37% to $14.8 billion, falling shy of the 51% gains recorded by rival Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Report Azure business earlier this week.

Operating income for the group was marked 25% higher at $4.2 billion.

Physical store sales, Amazon said, rose 8% to $4.6 billion, while third-party seller services sales surged 38% to $25.1 billion. Online store sales rose 15.8% to $53.15 billion compared to a $57 billion Street estimate.

Amazon said advertising revenues (services and other sales) rose 87.2% to $7.9 billion in what might be the strongest line-item number in the second quarter report.

Advertisers, eager to reach consumers that spend less time travelling amid work-from-home shifts triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, have been spending billions online in order to showcase goods and services to buyers flush with stimulus cash and wage increases.

Facebook's (FB) - Get Report ad revenues were pegged at $28.58 billion, but the social media group said overall revenue growth would slow "significantly" over the second half of the year.

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report also posted impressive ad revenue gains over the three months ending in June, with sales up 70% to $50.44 billion. YouTube ad revenues, in fact, surged 83% to just over $7 billion.