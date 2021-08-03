TheStreet home
August Makes Jim Cramer Nervous, Here's His Advice for Traders
Amazon Stock: Online Retailer May Face Second Union Vote in Alabama

National Labor Relations Board hearing officer recommends setting aside results of warehouse union vote in Bessemer, Alabama.
Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report may face a second unionization vote at an Alabama facility, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said in a statement Monday.

A National Labor Relations Board hearing officer “determined that Amazon violated labor law,” according to the statement. The officer has recommended that the regional director set aside the results of the April vote and direct a second election be held, according to the statement.

Amazon vowed to appeal the recommendation.

Amazon won the bitterly contested election in April. 

However union officers moved to contest the results almost immediately. 

During the NLRB hearing “we heard compelling evidence how Amazon tried to illegally interfere with and intimidate workers as they sought to exercise their right to form a union,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, in a statement. 

In a statement, Amazon countered that “Our employees had a chance to be heard during a noisy time when all types of voices were weighing into the national debate, and at the end of the day, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct connection with their managers and the company. Their voice should be heard above all else, and we plan to appeal to ensure that happens.”

The election drew widespread attention, including from President Joe  Biden, who released a pro-union video in the days ahead of the vote. “As President Biden reminded us earlier this year, the question of whether or not to have a union is supposed to be the workers’ decision and not the employer’s," Appelbaum said in the statement. 

Shares of Amazon.com edged higher in regular trading Monday. The stock rose $3.89, or 0.1%, to $3,33.48 during the after-hours session. 

