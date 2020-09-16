Amazon Starts Podcasts, Moving in to Spotify's Territory

Amazon has begun streaming podcasts through its music app, including DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick, and others.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report said it launched a podcast service, moving in to Spotify's (SPOT) - Get Report territory.

Spotify Technology shares at last check were off 2.8% at $231.19. They have jumped 54% year to date.

Amazon, the Seattle tech and online-retail giant, was trading less than 1% lower around $3,130. Its shares are up 70% in 2020 to date.

The podcasts will be available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, across all tiers of service, at no additional cost, Amazon said.

The podcasts will include DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick, and others. They will be available on the Amazon Music app for Apple's iOS and Google's (GOOGL) - Get Report Android operating systems, on Amazon Echo devices, and at music.amazon.com/podcasts.

“Our customers’ listening habits are constantly evolving, and we know they’re looking to us to provide them with a rich experience rooted in music and entertainment,” Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music, said in a statement.

“Podcasts, paired with our recent partnership with Twitch to bring live streaming into the app, makes Amazon Music a premiere destination for creators.”

Available shows include Crime Junkie, What A Day, Radiolab, Revisionist History, Planet Money, Ear Hustle, Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer, and Stuff You Should Know.

After Spotify’s latest earnings in July, Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi cited the strength of its podcast franchise.

“Overall, we commend Spotify’s content and listener acquisition strategy, especially on the podcast side of its business,” he wrote in a commentary.

“The addition of exclusive content from Joe Rogan, Warner Bros.’ DC, the Obamas, and Kim Kardashian West, plus an extended agreement with the Universal Music Group should attract more listeners.”