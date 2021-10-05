Amazon Short-Term Pain Will End in Long-Term Gain: JPMorgan

'Amazon is positioned as the market leader in e-commerce and public cloud, where secular shifts remain early,' JPMorgan says.

Online-retail and technology colossus Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report may have some issues near-term, but the long-term outlook remains sunny amid strong fundamentals, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth says.

He has an overweight rating and $4,100 price target for the stock. “We believe Amazon is well positioned as the market leader in e-commerce and public cloud, where the secular shifts remain early,” Anmuth said.

To be sure, “There are a wide range of concerns piling up here across top line, bottom line, and broader macro, which collectively have led to cautious sentiment into year-end,” he said.

Anmuth said key issues include slowing revenue growth in the second half of the year, given tough comparisons and a broader U.S. e-commerce slowdown, and the impact of supply-chain disruption on inventory;

“We recognize the near-term concerns and uncertainty over the next few months, but we believe there is still significant secular shift toward e-commerce ahead,” Anmuth said.

“AMZN has a very strong track record around investing into future growth opportunities. We believe the second-half dislocation creates a compelling opportunity over time.”

In addition, the stock trades at less than 15 times his below-consensus 2023 estimate for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

His price target is based on valuing the retail business at 1.5 times his 2023 estimate for gross merchandise value ($865 billion) and valuing the cloud business at 16 times his 2023 estimate of Ebitda of ($49 billion).

Amazon recently traded at $3,258, up 2.2%, compared with the Nasdaq Composite Index’s gain of 1.76%. Amazon has lost 7% in the past three months on valuation concerns.