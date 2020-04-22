Amazon Share-Price Targets Lifted at Telsey and Wedbush

The share-price targets for Amazon were lifted at Telsey Advisory and Wedbush. The firms cited the pandemic's boost to retail and cloud computing.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report shares were upgraded at Telsey Advisory and Wedbush Securities, with the firms' analysts largely reacting to the boost that the coronavirus pandemic has given to retail and cloud computing.

Telsey raised its share price target to $2,800 from $2,350, tying Jefferies for the highest level on Wall Street. Jefferies boosted its target Tuesday.

The pandemic has kept consumers at home, and they’re doing massive amounts of shopping on Amazon. In addition, businesses now operating from homes have more use for Amazon’s cloud-computing services.

These trends may be sustained, according to Tesley. It affirmed its outperform rating on Amazon’s stock.

“Covid-19 is likely to accelerate the change in consumers’ shopping behavior to online and small businesses’ approach to cloud computing, which should both bode well for Amazon,” Telsey wrote in a report, according to Bloomberg.

The Seattle online-retail and tech giant is “benefiting from an overall surge in online orders” and enjoying “strong demand” for essential items like food, the report said.

Wedbush raised its share-price target to $2,750 from $2,325. Amazon’s “unexpected surge in demand,” sparked by the pandemic, is “a high-class problem,” it wrote in a report cited by Bloomberg.

“Amazon can deliver substantial earnings over the long term,” and its cloud-computing business will help push profit margins higher.

Wedbush also affirmed an outperform rating on Amazon’s stock.

At last check, Amazon shares traded at $2,361, up 1.4%, compared with a 1.96% gain for the S&P 500 index.

Amazon stock has jumped 25% over the past three months, compared with a 16% drop for the S&P 500.