Amazon Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Three months after Amazon.com’s stock plunged on disappointing results, bulls are hoping any pressures currently faced by the company have been more than priced in ahead of Thursday afternoon’s earnings report.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Amazon to report Q2 revenue of $119 billion (up 5% annually) and GAAP EPS of $0.12 (down 84%).

For Q3 – Amazon provides quarterly sales and operating income guidance in its reports – the consensus is for Amazon to post revenue of $126.5 billion (up 14%) and GAAP operating income of $4.39 billion (down 10%).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Amazon’s report, which is expected after Thursday’s close, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

Please refresh your browser for updates.

4:58 PM ET: Amazon's Q2 expense growth:

Cost of sales +3% Y/Y to $66.42B

Fulfillment +15% to $20.34B

Tech/content +30% to $18.07B

Sales/marketing +34% to $10.09B

G&A +35% to $2.9B

The slowdown in cost of sales growth, even as Amazon's depreciation and amortization expenses rose 19% Y/Y to $9.59B, had much to do with op. income coming ahead of expectations. Expense growth remained significant in various other areas (though there was a meaningful Q/Q slowdown in fulfillment growth).

4:49 PM ET: As has been the case for a while, AWS was Amazon's biggest profit engine in Q2: It generated op. income of $5.72B, up 36% Y/Y.

The North American segment posted a $627M op. loss, after having generated a $3.15B op. profit a year ago. The International segment posted a $1.77B op. loss vs. a $362M year-ago op. profit.

4:46 PM ET: Amazon spent $3.3B on stock repurchases in Q2, up slightly from Q1's $2.7B (though still below what other U.S. tech giants are typically spending on buybacks). A $10B buyback authorization was announced in March.

4:43 PM ET: For now, Amazon is still spending heavily on capex: Purchases of property and equipment totaled $15.72B in Q2, up 5% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y.

On the Q1 call, Olsavsky forecast Amazon's fulfillment and transportation capex would respectively be down and flat to slightly down in 2022, following huge 2021 growth. AWS capex, however, was forecast to keep growing.

4:36 PM ET: Another sign of improved efficiency: Amazon's shipping cost growth slowed to 9% from Q1's 14% in spite of high fuel prices and rising wages, and even though paid unit growth (1% in Q2, flat in Q1) didn't change much.

4:31 PM ET: Also boosting Amazon's bottom line: Headcount fell by 99K Q/Q to 1.52M, albeit while still being up by 188K Y/Y.

CFO Brian Olsavsky had declared Amazon to be overstaffed during the Q1 call and suggested the company would strive to run itself more efficiently.

4:28 PM ET: The mix shift away from Online Stores revenue, and towards services revenue streams (seller services, ads, subscriptions, AWS), remains a margin tailwind.

Amazon's GAAP gross margin was 45.2% in Q2, up from 43.4% a year ago and comfortably above a 43.2% consensus.

4:24 PM ET: Q2 sales by product/service:

Online Stores (direct e-commerce) -4% Y/Y to $50.86B, below a $51.78B consensus.

Physical Stores (dominated by Whole Foods) +12% to $4.72B, above a $4.39B consensus

Third-party seller services (commissions, fulfillment services, etc.) +9% to $27.37B, above a $25.88B consensus

Subscription services (Prime fees, content subscriptions) +10% to $8.72B, below an $8.83B consensus

Ads +18% to $8.75B, above an $8.65B consensus

"Other" (includes content-licensing and branded credit card revenue) +131% to $1.07B, above a $511M consensus

4:17 PM ET: Here's Amazon's Q2 report, for those wanting to take a look.

4:14 PM ET: Total revenue rose 7% Y/Y in dollars and 10% in constant currency in Q2. And the Q3 guide implies 13%-17% revenue growth in dollars, with forex expected to have a 3.9-point impact on growth.

Of note: Since Prime Day took place in Q2 in 2021 and in Q3 in 2022, Q2 growth is hurt by the timing of Prime Day, while Q3 growth benefits from it.

4:10 PM ET: Shares are now up 10.9% AH. The top-line numbers (both for Q2 and the Q3 guide) were clearly better than what many feared.

Also: While EPS officially missed a $0.12 consensus due to the Rivian loss, Q2 GAAP op. income was $3.32B, above a $1.8B consensus and guidance of negative $1B to positive $3B.

4:07 PM ET: AWS revenue rose 33% Y/Y to $19.74B, beating a $19.56B consensus.

North American segment revenue rose 10% to $74.43B, beating a $70.82B consensus.

International segment revenue (hurt by a strong dollar) fell 12% to $27.07B, missing a $29.36B consensus. In constant currency, International sales were down just 1%.

4:04 PM ET: Amazon guides for Q3 revenue of $125B-$130B vs. a $126.5B consensus, and for Q3 GAAP op. income of $0 to $3.5B, below a $4.39B consensus.

Shares are up 8.9% AH.

4:02 PM ET: Results are out. Q2 revenue of $121.2B beats a $119B consensus. GAAP EPS is officially negative $0.20, but is impacted by a $3.9B pre-tax loss related to Amazon's stake in Rivian.

4:00 PM ET: Amazon's stock closed up 1% today. The Q2 report should be out shortly.

3:57 PM ET: Along with its sales/EPS numbers, Amazon's AWS revenue figure will get close attention, particularly with Microsoft indicating some Azure clients have been slowing consumption. The consensus is for AWS revenue to be up 32% Y/Y to $19.56B.

3:53 PM ET: Amazon's stock is down 28% YTD, thanks in part to an April post-earnings plunge. That's a little worse than the Nasdaq's 23% drop.

3:50 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Amazon to report Q2 revenue of $119B and GAAP EPS of $0.12. And for Q3 (revenue and op. income guidance is expected in the report), Amazon's revenue an op. income consensus estimates stand at $126.5B and $4.39B.

But as was the case for some other big tech companies that have reported this month, investor expectations for Amazon might be below consensus estimates.

3:45 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Amazon's Q2 report and call.