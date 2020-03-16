Amazon Is Running Out of Stock Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon is warning that it is running out of stock of some household items and experiencing delivery delays with its Prime service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"As Covid-19 has spread, we've recently seen an increase in people shopping online," Amazon wrote in a blog post.

"In the short term, this is having an impact on how we serve our customers. In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual," the retailer said.

"We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders."

Amazon added a notice to the top of its marketplace this weekend that reads: “Inventory and delivery may be temporarily unavailable due to increased demand. Confirm availability at checkout.”

To ward against price gouging during the global pandemic, Amazon said it already has blocked or removed tens of thousands of items and is consistently monitoring the online store, according to the post.

To help others maintain social distance, Amazon is also offering Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market customers an “unattended delivery” option so they do not have to be in contact with other people, the company said.

Shares of Amazon were down 8.72%, or $155.69 a share, at $1,629.31 in premarket trading on Monday.