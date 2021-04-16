Amazon Reportedly Testing Furniture-Assembly Service

Amazon plans to introduce a furniture-assembly service in Virginia and two other markets, a media report says.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is reportedly testing a service that enables customers to choose to have furniture or appliances assembled as soon they arrive at their homes.

Seattle-based Amazon is planning to introduce the service in Virginia and two other markets, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

The company currently offers scheduled delivery of big items, such as bunk beds and treadmills, to particular rooms in shoppers' homes.

But customers are often disappointed when delivery people drop off the purchases unassembled in big boxes.

Demand for bigger items like desks and office chairs spiked during the pandemic as millions retreated to their homes.

If adopted, the service would help Amazon compete more effectively with such companies as Wayfair (W) - Get Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe’s (LOW) - Get Report, which offer such a service, the news service reported.

The new service requires drivers to unpack and assemble the items, remove the packaging and take the item back on the spot if the customer isn’t satisfied, according to a presentation Bloomberg said it had reviewed.

Prior to this, customers had to schedule different contractors to come to their homes at different times to assemble the products -- assuming such a service was offered in their locations.

The new offering would simplify the current Amazon Home Services. Available in a limited number of cities, AHS enables customers to hire contractors through the website to assemble furniture or install ceiling fans and wall-mounted televisions.

The new service is designed to make delivery more convenient, cheaper and easier for Amazon to manage.

The e-commerce giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Amazon launched a new private-label food and snack brand, called Aplenty.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled a set of diversity commitments, which include increased numbers of women and Black employees in its senior ranks.

Share of the world’s largest online retailer at last check were little changed around $3,376.

