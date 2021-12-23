Amazon Reportedly Contends With Fading Interest in Alexa Smart Speaker

Amazon’s internal analysis of the smart-speaker market found it had 'passed its growth phase.'

Amazon is reportedly contending with fading interest in its Alexa voice-controlled smart speakers.

In some years, 15% to 25% of new Alexa users were no longer active in their second weeks with the device, Bloomberg reported, citing internal data.

The documents, which covered 2018 to 2021, show Amazon’s continued ambitions for Alexa.

These include plans to add more cameras and sensors that would enable the devices to recognize different voices or determine which rooms users are in during each interaction.

They also show the roadblocks to realizing these goals that the company is facing.

Last year, Amazon’s internal analysis of the smart-speaker market determined it had “passed its growth phase” and estimated it would expand only 1.2% annually for the next several years.

The market for Alexa devices extends beyond smart speakers, and Amazon disputed many of the metrics cited in the documents, saying they were either outdated or inaccurate.

Amazon spokesperson Kinley Pearsall said in a statement to Bloomberg that the company was as optimistic about Alexa as it had ever been.

“The assertion that Alexa growth is slowing is not accurate,” she wrote. “The fact is that Alexa continues to grow — we see increases in customer usage, and Alexa is used in more households around the world than ever before.”

Amazon views one of the main barriers as concerns about privacy. These were sparked by revelations that Amazon workers review snippets of audio to help improve its software.

The concern also reflected product blunders, such as an incident in which a person’s device sent recordings of conversations to a contact after misinterpreting a series of phrases as commands.

In addition, some people simply don’t find Alexa all that useful.

Last year Amazon determined that 25% of U.S. households have at least one Alexa device; among Amazon Prime households, it’s 27%.

But in a number of years most Alexa users used voice-powered devices only to play music, set the timer while they cook, or turn on the lights.

In a planning document for 2019, Amazon employees noted that new Alexa users discovered half the features they would ever use within three hours of activating the device.

Amazon employs more than 10,000 people to work on Alexa, and the documents projected its fixed costs to be $4.2 billion in 2021.

Alexa’s prospects for generating revenue are unclear. In 2018, Amazon projected it would lose $5 per device in 2021 and said it hoped to improve that to a $2-per-unit profit in 2028.