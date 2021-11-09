Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
How to Allocate Amazon Stock in Your Portfolio
How to Allocate Amazon Stock in Your Portfolio
Publish date:

Amazon Reportedly in Talks With EU to Settle Antitrust Issues

Amazon has offered some concessions in preliminary antitrust talks with the EU, but there's no guarantee of success, a media report says.
Author:

Retail/technology colossus Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report reportedly is engaging the European Union to settle two antitrust investigations.

The news came from Reuters, which cited knowledgeable sources.

Last November, the European Commission accused the Seattle company of unfairly using its power to promote its own products, giving it an advantage over other product sellers on its platform.

Another investigation focused on alleged preferential treatment of its own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that are customers of its logistics and delivery services.

Amazon has offered some concessions in preliminary talks with the EU, the Reuters sources said. Settlement negotiations can take months to complete, and there is no guarantee of success.

TheStreet Recommends

Amazon stock recently traded near $3,539, up 1.4%. The shares have gained 8% so far this year, trailing the S&P 500’s 25% advance as investors are concerned about valuation.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff likes the company.

“We are lowering our fair value estimate for wide-moat Amazon to $4,100 per share from $4,200, based mainly on margin pressures arising from hiring and shipping challenges, which we think may pressure profitability in the near term and, to a lesser extent, the long term,” he wrote last month.

“Amazon reported third-quarter results that came in above the midpoints of its guidance range…

“We don’t see issues with the long-term story, as Amazon remains well positioned to prosper from the secular shift toward e-commerce and the public cloud over the next decade, but we do see a modest reset in terms of growth and profitability through the next several quarters.”

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Stock Off After Q3 Report, Guide for Strong Q4 Revenue

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

General Electric, Nvidia, Robinhood & PayPal In Focus As Dow Slides - Stock Market Live

Sweetgreen Lead
INVESTING

Sweetgreen to Go Public in $2.7 Billion IPO

Jim Cramer on Panera Bread's Sale to JAB Holdings
INVESTING

Panera Bread Plans to Go Public for Second Time

Cinemark Lead
INVESTING

Cinemark Stock Rises on Outperform Upgrade from Credit Suisse

3D Systems Lead
INVESTING

3D Systems Stock Struggles After Earnings Beat

Nvidia Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia Stock Leaps After Unveiling Metaverse Software Platform At Annual Tech Conference

General Electric CEO Flannery Is Already Starting to Right the Ship, Jim Cramer Says
MARKETS

General Electric Stock Soars On Plans to Split Iconic Group Into Three Companies